SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

AXDX stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 116,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $605,508.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,220,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,101,588. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

