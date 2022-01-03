SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 947.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,886,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,335,000 after buying an additional 4,125,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,627,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

