SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $151.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day moving average is $144.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

