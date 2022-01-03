SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 504 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 82.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in DocuSign by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $152.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.03.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

