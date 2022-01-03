SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 605 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,699 shares of company stock worth $132,792,192. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $254.13 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.71. The company has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

