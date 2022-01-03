Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $198.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stanley Black is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, a positive e-commerce trend and innovation efforts. Improvement in market conditions, along with the impacts of capacity investments and margin resiliency program, is likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. The MTD Holdings and Excel Industries buyouts are expected to contribute 50 cents to earnings per share in 2022. Its policy of rewarding shareholders works in its favor. However, in the past six months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry. It has been dealing with rising costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability going forward. A rise in debt levels can raise the company’s financial obligations and hurt profitability. Labor, transit and commodity inflation are predicted to have created headwinds of $690 million in 2021.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.37. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

