Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $117.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

