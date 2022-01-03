Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,659,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 142,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $513,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.04. 64,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

