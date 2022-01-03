Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.