State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,865 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

