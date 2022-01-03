State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,129 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of LendingTree worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

LendingTree stock opened at $122.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.82.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.