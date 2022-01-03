State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.19 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Brink’s worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brink’s by 552.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $18,273,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 220.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 89,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BCO stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

