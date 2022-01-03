State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.01 Million in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,892 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIDI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIDI opened at 4.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 7.35. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.74 and a 52-week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

