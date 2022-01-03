State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,708. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCYC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.