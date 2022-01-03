Stellar (XLM) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and $452.73 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00188750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00230505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.08055763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,397 coins and its circulating supply is 24,747,025,883 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

