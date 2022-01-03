Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,360,000 after buying an additional 507,588 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.