Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 21,978 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 831% compared to the average volume of 2,361 call options.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,867,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after buying an additional 1,092,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after buying an additional 537,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 277.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 714,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 525,454 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 126,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

