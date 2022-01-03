StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,756 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of StoneCo worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $16.86 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

