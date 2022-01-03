STRAKS Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $8,797.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002727 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

