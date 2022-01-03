Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the November 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,941. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,149 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,350,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

