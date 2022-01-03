Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 199 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.32. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,380. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

