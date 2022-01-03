Summit Asset Management LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

IMCV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $68.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

