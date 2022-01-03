Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 611 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 67,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,906. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

