Summit Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $60.11. 74,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,469. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.