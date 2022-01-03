Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 323,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,988,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.