Summit Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.84. 531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,708. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.