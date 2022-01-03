Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Grocery Outlet worth $11,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO opened at $28.28 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.