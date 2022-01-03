Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $353.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.51 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.