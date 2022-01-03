Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 65,397 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,397 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $19,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Several research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

