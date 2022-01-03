Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $517.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $409.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

