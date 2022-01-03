Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Hershey by 103.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,997 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $193.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.49. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $194.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.