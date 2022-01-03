Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.