Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.11 and a 200-day moving average of $222.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.