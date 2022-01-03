Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 63,227 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares in the last quarter.

GE opened at $94.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

