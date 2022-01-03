Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 377.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $58.06 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.