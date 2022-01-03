Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$15.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SPB opened at C$13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.53. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

