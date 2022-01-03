Swingby 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $10.24 million and $1.09 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,578,643 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

