Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,330,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 164,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Medtronic worth $668,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 96,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,666. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

