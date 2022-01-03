Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Boeing worth $483,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

NYSE:BA traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.71. 168,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,160,972. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average of $218.93. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.