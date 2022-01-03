Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $366,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

