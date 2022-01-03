Swiss National Bank Sells 31,413,377 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,338,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,413,377 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of General Electric worth $447,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.77. 36,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,429,788. General Electric has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

