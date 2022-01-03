Swiss National Bank Sells 36,200 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $582,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $635.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $641.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.82. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

