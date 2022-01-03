Swiss National Bank Sells 36,200 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $582,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $635.52. 13,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,445. The firm has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.