Swiss National Bank Sells 36,800 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $394,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $3.74 on Monday, reaching $346.63. 8,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.69. The company has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $263.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

