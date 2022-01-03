Swiss National Bank Sells 503,700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,370,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 503,700 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Verizon Communications worth $884,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,767,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $203,755,000 after buying an additional 118,282 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.2% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 46,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 199,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $219.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.