Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,513,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Accenture worth $804,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $408.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.21. The stock has a market cap of $258.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.