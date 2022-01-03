SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $114.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.