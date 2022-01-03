T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.5% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

TMUS opened at $115.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.70 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.