Tacita Capital Inc Has $6.91 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 4.2% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300,816 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85.

