Tacita Capital Inc Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 35.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.2% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,143. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $263.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

